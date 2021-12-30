Leonardo DiCaprio once said that his career wouldn’t change even if he took up the role of Spider-Man. It is a great time to be alive for any Spidey fan, with the new movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming out just a while ago. The film has become the biggest movie of the year and has been breaking several records ever since its release.

No Way Home stars Tom Holland as the wall-crawling superhero and is directed by Jon Watts. Previously, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also played the character for Sony and were also surprise entries in the latest film.

But there was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio was going to be Spider-Man. Back in 2015, it was reported that James Cameron wrote a script while keeping the Titanic actor in mind for Peter Parker.

In an interview with Empire magazine, Leonardo DiCaprio was asked just how close he came to taking on the role of the iconic wall-crawler in James Cameron’s adaptation. “Not very close, but there was a screenplay,” he said, adding, “I know he was semi-serious about doing it at some point, but I don’t remember any further talks about it. We had a couple of chats. I think there was a screenplay that I read, but I don’t remember. This was 20 years ago!”

While answering whether he thought taking up the Spider-Man role would have changed his career, the ‘Don’t Look Up’ actor said, “I’m not sure anything would have changed.”Moreover, according to Screen Crush, Cameron said that his Spidey screenplay was the “greatest movie I never made.”

The script was reportedly a lot grittier and had a s*x scene between Spider-Man and Marj Jane, webbed to the Brooklyn Bridge. They also reported that along with Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron also wanted Arnold Schwarzenegger to star in it. Ultimately, Leo ended up recommending Tobey Maguire for the role and the film was made by Sam Raimi.

