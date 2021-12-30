Korean K-Pop boy band BTS is the rage nowadays. While each of the seven Bangtan Boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have a special place in our hearts, we brought you an interesting trivia about today’s birthday boy Kim Tae-Hyung.

Advertisement

Born Kim Tae-Hyung, V turns 26 today and we decided to bring you an interesting fact about the singer. And we know, the ARMY will be super excited and proud of him while reading it. Wondering what it is? Well, scroll down.

Advertisement

BTS’ V is ambidextrous. Wondering what it is? Well, fear not. It is nothing scary but the fact that that he can use both his hands equally and not either one – like most of us. As noted and reported by celebanswers, Kim Tae-hyung uses his right hand while signing autographs but also constantly makes use of his left hand for other activities.

While V was born left-handed, the BTS member has trained his right hand so that he is equally dominant in both hands aka use both hands with ease. Not only has he repeatedly admitted to being born a lefty, but the other members of the Korean boy band have also said the same thing about him.

So if he was born a lefty how did he become ambidextrous? Given that only a small percentage of people have a dominant left hand, it’s very common for people around them to force them to write and use their right hand dominantly. Over the centuries, many believed that the left hand was associated with the devil and using it dominantly was thought to be demonic.

Given the same is true in many Asian countries, including V’s home country of South Korea, it wouldn’t be shocking that he went through the same. To become ambidextrous, the BTS singer would have had to train his right hand to be just as dominant as his left hand. And let us tell you, doing such a thing is pretty rare in today’s time.

And here’s a tit-bit for you, the ARMY, to ponder over. Many of you guys believe and argue that V is a genius, right? Well, using and training your non-dominant hand has been linked to maintaining a sharp brain, so…

Happy Birthday, V! Keep impressing all with your looks, style, music and most importantly your heart.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Asks Fans To “Not Assume Things” While Clearing Up The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Rumours He Ignited

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube