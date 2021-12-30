Daniel Radcliffe’s fortune has soared by almost $13 million (£10million) this year, as per the new talks. The Harry Potter actor grew to immense fame after playing the titular role in the franchise. After doing eight films, the actor also took home a big cheque of around $100 million, reportedly.

Recently, the actor is set to appear in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special celebrating two decades since the first movie came out. It will air on 1st January and will also see Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, and more cast and crew.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is also making the news for churning in big bucks this year. According to the Daily Mail, the actor’s firm Gilmore Jacobs made around $13 million this year and increased his net worth to a staggering $120 million (£89.2million) after he ploughed cash into art, rare books, and stocks.

Daniel Radcliffe also has around $4 million worth of investment properties. The actor was the highest-paid Harry Potter actor and made $1 million for the first film. After that, his salary increased as he did each movie. By the end, Daniel made $50 million in total for the last two movies.

Other than his firm, the actor has been careful with his spendings, especially after having a major pay hike for each Harry Potter movie. Back in 2016, the actor revealed that he has barely touched the money he made from the films. While speaking to Telephrag he said, “I don’t really do anything with my money.”

“I’m very grateful for it, because having money means you don’t have to worry about it, which is a very lovely freedom to have. It also gives me immense freedom career-wise,” Daniel Radcliffe added. Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

