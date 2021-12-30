While Potterheads across the globe are waiting for Return To Hogwarts and that has dominated the mainstream news, author JK Rowling is also making headlines as her infamous remarks still haunt her. Rowling who has been at the centre of a wildfire ever since she made the comments that were labelled Transphobic amid the pandemic, had stood firm on her words. The repercussions of the same have been faced by her and she has even acknowledged the same.

Advertisement

Most recently, JK Rowling hit back to the headlines when a poll was run by a portal that was asking people to vote either in support of against the Harry Potter novelist. The title of the pole that read ‘Only Two Genders’ did not sit right with the author who decided to call it out and accuse the portal of misquoting her. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Rowling has to say.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a poll was published by Rasmussen Reports titled: “Most Americans Side With J.K. Rowling: Only Two Genders.” The article detailed the whole episode. But turned out that did not go well with the writer who said she was being misquoted. Taking to her verified Twitter handle she first wrote, “Small but important point: I’ve never said there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities.”

JK Rowling decided to detail her claims, as she added, “The question at the heart of this debate is whether s*x or gender identity should form the basis of decisions on safeguarding, provision of services, sporting categories and other areas where women and girls currently have legal rights and protections.”

The Harry Potter fame went on to give proof of what she had written. JK Rowling concluded, “Using the words ‘s*x’ and ‘gender’ interchangeably obscures the central issue of this debate. If you’re interested in what I actually said, see https://bit.ly/347qA56 (in which I literally say ‘trans lives matter’ and ‘trans rights are human rights.’)”

Small but important point: I’ve never said there are only two genders. There are innumerable gender identities. 1/3 https://t.co/szCHOwoP4i — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 29, 2021

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Sets The Record Straight That He Isn’t Doing Fast & Furious 10, Says Vin Diesel’s Post Was An Example Of ‘Manipulation’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube