Andrew Garfield’s Marvel stunt double William Spencer clears up the speculations he ignited around The Amazing Spider-Man 3. After keeping it a secret for a long time, Tobey Maguire and Andrew appeared in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is now breaking several records and is the highest-grossing film of 2021.

Advertisement

After watching his performance in the movie, Garfield fans took to Twitter to share how they want to see a third standalone film as the Spidey superhero for the actor. Andrew’s two films did poorly at the box office and received bad reviews then, which led to the cancellation of a third part and the deal between Marvel and Sony.

Advertisement

Now, there are rumours going around that The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is happening, and Andrew Garfield will be reprising his role for it. These speculations became tight after the actor’s stunt double, William Spencer, answered a question related to the movie. A fan congratulated the stunt man for TASM3, and he jokingly thanked him, without knowing the consequences of it.

Andrew Garfield’s stuntman William Spencer took to Instagram to clear up the speculations around The Amazing Spider-Man 3. “This is a MISUNDERSTANDING . I thought this fan was talking about the current movie and was abbreviating, and I didn’t read carefully enough, I apologize for that,” he wrote.

Check out the post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYE2QJSpr0s/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=eba430e0-1b1b-4683-8235-e2f98523f602

“I answered a lot of congratulations messages about the movie that just came out, and I was trying to write all the fans back to make sure they knew I appreciated their excitement over No Way Home not over any new project,” he continued.

“Once again, I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT ANY NEW SPIDER-MAN MOVIE WITH ANDREW GARFIELD. I AM GLAD THE FANS ARE SO EXCITED, BUT PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME THINGS THAT ARE NOT TRUE THEN PUT THEM ON ME,” Garfield’s stuntman William Spencer said while clearing up the rumours of The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Sets The Record Straight That He Isn’t Doing Fast & Furious 10, Says Vin Diesel’s Post Was An Example Of ‘Manipulation’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube