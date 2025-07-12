James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero, has finally arrived in theaters. The film marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe and is off to a strong start, earning an 82% critics’ score and a stellar 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Superman continues to earn praise, a few fans and movie buffs have playfully linked its success to Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 DC outing Black Adam (as reported by The Wrap), suggesting that its underwhelming response helped clear the path for James Gunn’s well-received Superman reboot. Read on to see what some fans and users on X are saying about Superman—and why Black Adam is suddenly back in the spotlight.

LET ME TELL YOU SOMETHING. When this shot happened in the film, the crowd tonight erupted in applause. The feeling has never been more back. As one of the guys leaving the theater tonight said, “This is what summer blockbusters are all about.” #Superman pic.twitter.com/jJRlRKtKh8 — RJ (@ResonantJustice) July 11, 2025

What Are Netizens Saying About Black Adam Amid Superman Release?

One X user thanked Dwayne Johnson for “putting the final nail in the coffin of trainwreck DCEU with the Black Adam movie he’s been wanting for years, and for paving the way for us to see this masterpiece.”

I thank Dwayne Johnson for putting the final nail in the coffin of trainwreck DCEU with the Black Adam movie he’s been wanting for years and for paving the way for us to see this masterpiece. This movie is exactly what Superman needs in cinema. James Gunn really nailed it 💯 https://t.co/n8a4Nt5xBf — Berkant (@waythisis) July 11, 2025

Another one said, “Ironically, the Rock’s Black Adam movie being so bad did fix DC and subsequently gave us the best Superman movie ever. So for that I say thank you Dwayne Johnson.”

Ironically, the Rock’s Black Adam movie being so bad did fix DC and subsequently gave us the best Superman movie ever. So for that I say thank you Dwayne Johnson. https://t.co/M6UQBLhWaG — Caleb Suggs (@CalebSuggs2) July 11, 2025

Here’s how another fan reacted:

When you think about it we should all thank Dwayne Johnson. Because if it weren’t for him, we’d be stuck with his DCEU and wouldn’t have James Gunn, the DCU and David Corenswet as #Superman so thank you Rock. The hierarchy of the DC Universe definitely changed..for the better — Jeremy Irizarry (@RealmOfFilmx) July 11, 2025

Another X user said, “Just saw Superman…First and foremost, I want to say; Thank You Dwayne Johnson”

Just saw Superman… First and foremost, I want to say; Thank You Dwayne Johnson pic.twitter.com/t9OFO902s8 — Hernandy D. Morales (@hernandy_s) July 11, 2025

One user thought that “Black Adam flopped because they didn’t follow up on the end credit scene of Henry Cavill as Superman vs Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam…You guys literally left us hanging for so many years… then boom, new Superman and everything.”

Black Adam flopped because they didn’t follow up on the end credit scene of Henry Cavill as Superman vs Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam You guys literally left us hanging for so many years… then boom, new Superman and everything https://t.co/pe167tvxFf — GH(O)ST🐺 (@TheColourBlack1) July 11, 2025

Dwayne Johnson’s Smashing Comeback

That said, there’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable and charismatic superstars, known for his formidable screen presence. The former WWE champion had ambitious plans for Black Adam, but things didn’t pan out as expected. Still, one box office setback shouldn’t lead to sweeping conclusions. The film industry is unpredictable, and both hits and flops are part of the game. We are hopeful that Dwayne Johnson will make a strong comeback with his upcoming theatrical release, The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama slated to hit screens on October 3, 2025.

Benny Safdie brings us the unforgettable story of a UFC legend. 🥊 Check out the new poster for #TheSmashingMachine starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. See it in theatres on October 3. pic.twitter.com/wwNXEg1g7J — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) April 29, 2025

What Was Black Adam About?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows the story of Teth-Adam, an ancient superhuman who was imprisoned nearly 5,000 years ago. When a group of archaeologists accidentally awakens him and releases him into the modern world, he returns with a vengeance, determined to unleash his own brutal form of justice on the world.

Black Adam grossed approximately $393 million at the box office worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo). The film earned a 39% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a much better audience score of 87%. It has a user rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb.

Black Adam Trailer

Superman Trailer

