Here’s Why DC Fans Are Thanking Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam For Superman Success
Why Are Superman Fans Thanking Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the titular superhero, has finally arrived in theaters. The film marks the beginning of the newly reimagined DC Universe and is off to a strong start, earning an 82% critics’ score and a stellar 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

As Superman continues to earn praise, a few fans and movie buffs have playfully linked its success to Dwayne Johnson’s 2022 DC outing Black Adam (as reported by The Wrap), suggesting that its underwhelming response helped clear the path for James Gunn’s well-received Superman reboot. Read on to see what some fans and users on X are saying about Superman—and why Black Adam is suddenly back in the spotlight.

What Are Netizens Saying About Black Adam Amid Superman Release?

One X user thanked Dwayne Johnson for “putting the final nail in the coffin of trainwreck DCEU with the Black Adam movie he’s been wanting for years, and for paving the way for us to see this masterpiece.”

Another one said, “Ironically, the Rock’s Black Adam movie being so bad did fix DC and subsequently gave us the best Superman movie ever. So for that I say thank you Dwayne Johnson.”

Here’s how another fan reacted:

Another X user said, “Just saw Superman…First and foremost, I want to say; Thank You Dwayne Johnson

One user thought that “Black Adam flopped because they didn’t follow up on the end credit scene of Henry Cavill as Superman vs Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam…You guys literally left us hanging for so many years… then boom, new Superman and everything.”

Dwayne Johnson’s Smashing Comeback

That said, there’s no denying that Dwayne Johnson remains one of Hollywood’s most bankable and charismatic superstars, known for his formidable screen presence. The former WWE champion had ambitious plans for Black Adam, but things didn’t pan out as expected. Still, one box office setback shouldn’t lead to sweeping conclusions. The film industry is unpredictable, and both hits and flops are part of the game. We are hopeful that Dwayne Johnson will make a strong comeback with his upcoming theatrical release, The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama slated to hit screens on October 3, 2025.

What Was Black Adam About?

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows the story of Teth-Adam, an ancient superhuman who was imprisoned nearly 5,000 years ago. When a group of archaeologists accidentally awakens him and releases him into the modern world, he returns with a vengeance, determined to unleash his own brutal form of justice on the world.

Black Adam grossed approximately $393 million at the box office worldwide (according to Box Office Mojo). The film earned a 39% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with a much better audience score of 87%. It has a user rating of 6.2/10 on IMDb.

Black Adam Trailer

Superman Trailer

