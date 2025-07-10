It’s not every day Hollywood hands over its most iconic superhero role to an actor who once acted in high school plays and quietly penned indie scripts on the side. But that’s exactly the reveal in the tale of David Corenswet, the 32-year-old Philadelphian stepping into the Man of Steel’s red boots for Superman, directed by James Gunn.

With Henry Cavill officially hanging up the cape, Corenswet’s entrance marks a fresh start not just for the character, but for the whole DC Universe. Corenswet’s selection wasn’t a fluke. The casting came after a long, detailed search by Gunn and DC Studios’ co-chair Peter Safran, as they kicked off a full reboot of the DC cinematic world.

Rachel Brosnahan joined the film as Lois Lane, forming the Daily Planet duo for the next phase of storytelling. The film is set to fly into theatres on July 11, 2025, and the internet’s already on a full-blown scavenger hunt to learn everything about this actor who looks like Cavill (yes seriously), but isn’t him. Let’s unpack five things you probably didn’t know about David Corenswet!

1. David Corenswet Began Acting At The Age Of Nine

Though his big-screen career is catching fire now, Corenswet started on the boards. His very first role? All My Sons at the Arden Theatre Company in Philly. He was nine, but the acting bug bit hard.

“I didn’t have a dream of being an actor, even though my dad was a theater actor for many years,” Corenswet shared with MTV (per Business Insider). “When I auditioned for my first play in Philadelphia when I was nine, he knew the territory a little bit.” So while he didn’t chase the fame, the craft called out early on.

2. David Corenswet’s Creative Side Showed Up Long Before The Capes Did

Before the world knew him as Superman, David Corenswet was already storytelling. In 2011, he wrote and starred in Following Chase, a short film directed by Greg Koorhan. He didn’t stop there. The artist co-wrote and co-produced the quirky web series Moe & Jerryweather.

It’s not blockbuster-level, but it shows the guy knew his way around a script before stepping in front of a green screen. Also, fun fact? His grandfather is Edward Packard, the Choose Your Own Adventure creator. Yup, over 50 books deep in that genre.

3. David Corenswet Is A Juilliard Graduate

David Corenswet continued performing in local theatre through high school. He graduated from The Shipley School and then went full throttle into the arts, getting a spot at the Juilliard School in New York. From there, he earned a degree in drama in 2016.

4. If Not Acting, Law Was The Backup For David Corenswet

Born into a family that walked the tightrope between showbiz and courtroom drama, David Corenswet’s upbringing wasn’t your average suburban story. His dad, John Corenswet, once a stage actor in New York, later switched careers and practiced law. His mom, Caroline Packard, is a legal consultant, and his sister, Amy, graduated from UPenn Law.

So, naturally, law school seemed like a logical route. But fate had other plans. In an interview with GQ Magazine, the DCU star admitted that he would’ve followed the family trade if acting hadn’t panned out.

“He [his father] was trying to make a career of it [acting], but he didn’t find enough success for it to be able to sustain a family. And so, when he wanted to have a family, he decided to do the sensible thing and become a lawyer. And that’s what I was going to do, too, if I wasn’t able to establish something at a certain point.”

5. David Corenswet Is Taller Than Former Superman Henry Cavill

Physically speaking, David Corenswet checks all the Superman boxes. Clean-cut jawline, towering 6 ft 4 inches height, and a quiet intensity that doesn’t scream ego. But for trivia lovers: yes, he’s almost three inches taller than Henry Cavill who stands at 6 ft 2 inches. It’s not exactly a requirement, but it sure doesn’t hurt the silhouette when you’re standing in the Fortress of Solitude.

Now, with Superman: Legacy slated to redefine the tone and direction of DC’s film future, Corenswet is officially at the heart of it. Corenswet, who grew up reading the classics and writing indie scripts, might just be the perfect guy to show Superman’s softer, human side without losing the iconic strength we expect. And the world will be watching to see how he pulls it off.

