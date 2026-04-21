Michael Jackson’s biopic Michael is picking up pace in pre-sales at the box office in China. It has now outpaced the 6-day total cume of Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ pre-sales collection in China. The Jaafar Jackson starrer is gaining momentum in China, with pre-sales still underway. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The buzz around the musical biopic is massive, driven by strong anticipation for Jaafar Jackson’s widely praised portrayal, immersive marketing, and intense social media chatter. It is also expected to have one of the biggest opening weekends for a musical biopic. It can also surpass Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul to become the biggest music biopic.

Michael’s pre-sales collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Michael Jackson biopic is gaining momentum in pre-sales at the box office in China. It has been revealed that it collected a cumulative total of $590k in pre-sales in China. This collection is the 6-day cumulative total of Michael’s pre-sales. There are still three more days left of the pre-sales. Also, only 31k screenings are currently with pre-sales open in China. It will pick up further in the last three days, hopefully!

6-day pre-sales total breakdown

April 22, Wednesday previews – $b8k

April 23, Thursday previews – $43k

April 24, Friday, opening day $322k

April 25, Saturday, day 2 – $170k

April 26, Sunday, day 3 – $48k

Total – $590k

Outpaces Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, 6-day pre-sales total in China

According to reports, Michael has surpassed the six-day pre-sales totals of Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, signaling a stronger early box-office pace. It has also beaten Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $390k pre-sales total at the same point in time in China. The music biopic previously outpaced Aquaman 2, but it has now fallen behind the DC film’s $681k 6-day cume.

What is the plot of Michael?

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael traces the life of Michael Jackson, with Jaafar Jackson stepping into the iconic role. The film is set to follow his rise from a prodigious young talent to one of the most influential pop figures ever, while delving into his artistic genius, worldwide fame, and the immense pressures that accompanied his extraordinary success. Michael will hit the screens on April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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