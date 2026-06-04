As Michael continues its journey towards the $900 million milestone worldwide. The film is zooming past major franchise hits at the global box office. It is inches away from surpassing the global haul of the top-grossing Venom movie, led by Tom Hardy. These are significant milestones the film is achieving on its journey, and this shows the film’s absolute dominance in the all-time global charts. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the worldwide box office

Michael Jackson’s biopic has remained above $1 million in the domestic dailies for forty days now. It collected a solid 42.1 million on its 6th Tuesday at the North American box office. It is the 5th-largest 6th-discounted Tuesday of all time, with a smooth hold at the box office. It dropped by 24.5% from last Tuesday despite another 188 theater losses last Friday. After forty days, the domestic total of the film is $343.7 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Michael is edging closer to the $350 million mark in North America. The movie has reached the $509.8 million cume at the international box office. Adding the domestic total of $343.7 million to its overseas cume, the worldwide total has reached $853.6 million. It is expected to cross the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $343.7 million

International – $509.9 million

Worldwide – $853.6 million

Inches away from beating the highest-grossing Venom worldwide

Venom is the first film in the Tom Hardy-led Marvel franchise. It is also the highest-grossing installment in the Venom franchise—the 2018 movie collected $856.08 million worldwide. Michael is less than $5 million away from surpassing Venom’s global haul. Since it is the highest-grossing Venom movie, the King of Pop’s biopic has already surpassed the other two Venom movies worldwide.

Check out Michael’s global collection against the Venom movies

Venom – $856.08 million Michael – $853.6 million Venom: Let There Be Carnage – $506.8 million Venom: The Last Dance – $478.9 million

Michael is tracking to become the highest-grossing music biopic worldwide, aiming to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody‘s $911.0 million global haul. Antoine Fuqua’s Michael was released on April 24 and will soon be available to rent and purchase on digital platforms.

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