Venom star Tom Hardy is a much-loved international actor who has often been in the news for his upfront attitude especially in the interviews. The actor has been vocal about his addictions from the past, owning up to everything he has done or been a part of. In the year 2010, the actor had revealed how he had s*x with men in his teen years as a part of experimenting.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Hardy is best known for his action film Venom which enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. He plays a journalist named Eddie Brock in the movie who is one quest to take down a successful CEO. The first movie hit the theatres in October 2018 and the second installment in October 2021. It was directed by Andy Serkins and received raving reviews despite a pandemic release.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Now Magazine in the year 2010, the actor had opened up on having s*xual relationships with men when he was just a teen. He clarified that he was done experimenting and said, “Of course I have. I’m an actor for f**k’s sake. I’ve played with everything and everyone. I love the form and the physicality, but now… it doesn’t do it for me. I’m done experimenting but there’s plenty of stuff in a relationship with another man, especially gay men, that I need in my life.”

Tom Hardy has been married to Charlotte Riley since 2014 and the couple has set major relationship goals over the years. They have a son named Louis Thomas Hardy, a 13-year-old boy who changed Tom’s life, in his own words.

In a previous interaction with The Sun, the actor had stressed on how he caused massive problems as a kid and he realized it once he had a child of his own. He revealed that he made a lot of mistakes as a child and put his mom and dad through a lot. He mentioned that he is now a proud father who tries to be there for his son whenever necessary.

Must Read: Tom Holland Hits Back At Martin Scorsese Over Marvel Criticism: “He Doesn’t Know What It’s Like Because He’s Never Made One”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube