The world slept in peace on the day Spider-Man: Now Way Home was released last week because they finally had the biggest mystery solved. Fandom across the globe rejoiced when Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield made their way on the big screen alongside Tom Holland and made an epic frame. Holland has been quite good at keeping secrets this time around. There is already news that the studios are pushing the movie for the Oscars. And Tom is wanting to host the event.

Yes, you heard that right. Tom Holland has finally let himself free and is talking openly about many things. Apart from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Martin Scorsese’ criticism of the Marvel movies, the actor has also spoken about the Oscars and also his urge to host one. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also was Holland exactly has to say.

As per We Got This Covered the actor opened up on wanting to host the Oscars. He said, “Maybe in the future but in all honesty, I’m just too busy right now… I wanted to quickly backtrack on what I said… ‘Of course, I would host the fucking Oscars!’.” Well, it definitely will be a gala night to remember.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has also spoken about Martin Scorsese’s criticism of Marvel movies. He said, “You can ask Martin Scorsese ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’. But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one. I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the [Oscars] conversation and the only difference is one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art.”

Do you want to see Tom Holland hosting the Oscars? Let us know in the comments section below.

