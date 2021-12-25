Tamil comedian and character actor Vadivelu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he turned Covid-19 positive.

He had returned to Chennai from London on Thursday where he had attended some functions. He was tested at the Chennai international airport and on Friday, he tested Covid-19 positive.

Doctors attending to him said that his health condition was stable and he was recovering well.

The comedian had quit acting for a while and had made strong political statements against DMDK leader Vijayakanth while campaigning for DMK candidates during the 2011 elections. Slippers were hurled at the comedian-actor during the campaign at Tiruvanaikovil where then Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa was contesting the polls.

