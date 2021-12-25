Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian television. It has earned massive fame for its cast and crew. Amongst the members, Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta’s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now. What is the truth? Nidhi Bhanushali is breaking her silence on the reports!

For a while now, rumours have been rife that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have been together. Rumours first sparked after they often commented on each other’s social media posts. Eventually, a report stated that the duo indeed is romantically involved and their families know about it. But the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couple denied the reports.

Now, Nidhi Bhanushali is finally breaking the silence on the dating rumours around Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta. She told ETimes, “Leave me out of it. I don’t know the truth. I don’t want to say anything that eyebrows are raised at me.”

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali is often making noise for her beach looks. Asked if she is bothered by the trolls, she answered, “My parents know the monster they have raised. They are very understanding and super, else would they have allowed me to go for 6 months for a road trip? Yes, they are concerned but like a normal parent should be for the daughter’s well-being and mental health. They know that people sitting behind computers and dark dooms is all bull**it. They know nothing can break me.”

Nidhi has also been making noise over her relationship with Rishi Arora. She denied dating him but confessed that he is her partner in many things.

