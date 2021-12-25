Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has been in the news for a long, and it finally hits the screens yesterday. As expected, the film is receiving a positive response so far, and its box office numbers are reflecting it.

Based on the Indian cricket team’s journey and victory in the 1983 world cup, the sports biographical drama has been high on buzz. It did face delays in release, but finally, it’s here. Right from performances to Kabir Khan’s direction, the film is receiving applauds, which helped it in bagging a good start at ticket windows.

As per early trends flowing in, 83 did a business of 13-15 crores on day 1. It’s actually a good start given the competition present in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which is working superbly with its Hindi version. The numbers are what we predicted in our box office predictions story.

83 is primarily working in multiplexes, while single screens have registered below-average responses. It’s dominated by Pushpa in single screens.

As word of mouth is positive, the film is expected to grow today, but there are factors like omicron cases, cold wave, and much more as hurdles. Let’s see how the film sustains it all!

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of 83, Deepika Padukone, the film’s co-producer who also plays Romi Dev, wife of the 1983 World Cup-winning team’s captain Kapil Dev, went to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The actress sought Lord Ganesha’s blessings for the much-anticipated film. Dressed in ethnic traditional attire, Deepika was escorted to the temple amid tight security. The actress makes it a point to visit the revered temple before the release of her films. This time, too, it was not any different. (via IANS)

