After a prolonged wait, Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead has finally hit the big screens. The film showcases the historic moment of India’s 1983 World Cup win but hours after the release, the film is leaked online. Scroll down to know more.

The sports drama was initially scheduled for the 2020 release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s release was postponed. The film is released on December 24 in theatres along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in 3D.

As fans are excited to watch it in theatres, the full movie of 83 is leaked on torrent sites such as Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmy and other pirated sites, reports ETimes. The leak comes as bad news for the makers as well as all the fans who were eagerly waiting for more than a year.

It is also worth pointing out that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer is also available on Telegram. This means online leaks might affect the box office numbers since many might not step out to watch it in theatres due to the ongoing Omicron scare.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves starred in The Matrix Resurrections have also been leaked online. This comes as a major blow for the film’s business at the box office. Previously, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Tadap were also leaked on pirated sites.

However, on the bright side, Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 received a big thumbs up from the industry and the movie-goers. Many have praised the performances of all the actors.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

