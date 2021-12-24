Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors in the country and the audience has been a witness to her growth as an artist. The actor has lately been busy promoting her magnum opus film RRR which is releasing in multiple languages to reach a wider audience. According to a recent report, the actor was keen on showing her Gangubai Kathiawadi performance to her close ones but was strictly prohibited by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For the unversed, Alia has lately been promoting her next film RRR for the last few days with director SS Rajamouli and the rest of the cast. She is all set to make an appearance on the television reality show Bigg Boss this weekend followed by a bunch of events. Other than this, the makers of her next, Brahmastra, had had a poster launch last week and the audience reaction has been quite impressive, to say the least.

When it comes to her next real-life inspired story, Gangubai Kathiawadi, the makers are very impressed with her work in the movie. She reportedly wanted to show the movie to her parents, sister, and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor but the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali straight up denied permission for it. Bhansali has a no pre-screening rule which was also in effect when he directed Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya.

A Bollywood Hungama source revealed, “Alia is very proud of what she has achieved in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has moved away completely from her comfort zone to play a coldblooded mean murderous nasty woman. Bhansali’s team thinks she will win a National award for her performance. Alia is eager to show the film to her loved ones. But its looks like she will have to wait until the film’s release on February 18, 2022.”

Well, looks like everyone will have to wait for a while before watching Alia Bhatt portray the role of Gangubai.

