Prime Video has officially announced that The Traitors India will return for a second season following the strong performance of its first season, which premiered on June 12, 2025. Adapted from the globally successful reality format created by IDTV, The Traitors has managed to spark massive viewer interest and online buzz in just a few short weeks.

A High-Stakes Game of Trust, Lies, and Betrayal Set in Royal Rajasthan

A High-Stakes Game of Trust, Lies, and Betrayal Set in Royal Rajasthan

Hosted by Karan Johar and set against the majestic backdrop of a palace in Suryagarh, Rajasthan, The Traitors – Season One brought together 20 notable personalities from across the entertainment world. The lineup included familiar names like Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Karan Kundrra, Jasmin Bhasin, Uorfi Javed, Maheep Kapoor, Elnaaz Nourouzi, and Sudhanshu Pandey. The central theme of the show revolves around trust and betrayal, as a few ‘traitors’ are secretly chosen among the contestants, and the rest must work together to identify and eliminate them before it’s too late.

Produced by BBC Studios India and distributed by All3Media International, The Traitors has become one of the most talked-about unscripted Indian shows in 2025. With weekly episodes releasing every Thursday at 8 PM, it has reportedly been streamed across 88% of India’s pin codes — a sign of its growing popularity. Its mix of social strategy, psychological games, and interpersonal drama has made it a hot topic across social media platforms, fueling fan theories and emotional reactions.

Trending

Prime Video Announces The Traitors Season 2

In response to its growing fanbase and viewership numbers, Prime Video has confirmed that The Traitors – Season Two is now officially in development. The announcement has excited fans who are already eager to see what twists and betrayals lie ahead in the next chapter.

Check out the official update here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Season One of The Traitors is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Panchayat Season 4 Ending Explained: Manju Devi VS Kranti Devi – Election Results Are Out But The Best Part? Season 5 Is Coming!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News