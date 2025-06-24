Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema won hearts with his impressive performances in shows like Black Warrant and Chamak. Known for his nuanced acting skills, Paramvir doesn’t just act when he takes on a new role, he fully immerses himself and transforms into the character. From intense preparation to complete physical and emotional immersion, every role feels like a reinvention for him.

Is A New Project On The Horizon For Paramvir Singh Cheema?

As we already know, Paramvir is heading towards the big screen with the much-awaited Border 2, a film that has already generated massive buzz. But now, there’s talk of something else—a new announcement, a new shift.

With whispers of a new announcement making the rounds, speculation is building. Will the actor take on a role that will shift everything we’ve seen so far? While nothing is confirmed as yet, a quiet excitement is brimming on the surface. And time will tell what that simmer will lead up to!

A Look At Paramvir Singh Cheema’s Past Projects

Paramvir appeared on the 2018 Zee TV show Kaleerein, where he played Sumair Kapoor, and was part of the main cast. He also appeared in the 2021 thriller series Tabbar: Only Family Matters as well as the 2023 show Sapne vs. Everyone.

He earned further recognition with Black Warrant, in which he played jailer Shivraj Singh Mangat, who is concerned about his younger brother giving in to insurgents.

Paramvir is also widely recognized for his role in the first and second seasons of Chamak, in which he played the role of aspiring rapper Kaala, who is returning to Punjab from Canada.

The second season of Chamak premiered in April 2025, and now Paramvir is ready to take over the big screen with Border 2. Meanwhile, the possibility of newer projects also keeps fans excited. Let’s wait and see what lies ahead for the actor!

