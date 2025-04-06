Sony Liv’s web series starring Paramveer Cheema, Gippy Grewal, Mohit Malik, Manoj Pahwa, and others concluded its first season in Chamak: The Conclusion, and the final six episodes of the web series were underwhelming as compared to the previous six episodes, which tried to set up a good narrative despite flaws. However, since every web series always has a probability for a sequel, even this one has!

But before you go ahead, let me warn you that this piece has a lot of spoilers, which might ruin all the major twists and turns for you if you haven’t watched it yet and plan to watch it. So, you might skip reading this, save this piece, and come back again after watching the web series.

But make sure you do come back here for a crazy theory my head is cooking up, which might sound hilarious but makes so much sense! So, one of the pillars of Chamak’s storyline is Teeja Sur, the company that was established by Gippy Grewal’s Tara Singh and his companions. After Tara was murdered by his companions, the company was owned by Manoj Pahwa’s character, Pratap Deol!

In Chamak: The Conclusion, we finally witness Pratap Deol getting killed the same way; he planned (or accidentally planned) Tara Singh’s murder by Tara Singh’s son Kaala! And while Pratap Deol is struggling with his life, his son Guru Deol, played by a brilliant Mohit Malik, comes in front and leads the web series!

It was during all this bhasad that Guru got a call from someone who was left to our imagination! While he was desperate to find who shot his father, he gets a call and the name on the screen flashes – Dharam Chachaji! Interestingly, while one might think that it is Guru’s chacha and Pratap Deol’s brother, the voice on the other side resembles with The Dharmendra! Our very own Dharmendra, the Punjabi Puttar who ruled Bollywood!

Dharam Chachaji consoles Guru and pulls all the strings to help him in the best way and assures – Koi bhi zaroorat ho to mujhe batana. Hum Deols Hain! Yes, we get it! However, by the last episode when Guru is struggling to save Teeja Sur, he does not seek help from his Dharam Paaji or Sunny and Bobby Deol. Just one call might have solved all his issues!

Now, the web series has concluded with Teeja Sur ruled by Kaala and his companions. But a second season might be killer if Guru actually turns the bhateeja of the OG Deol and seeks their assistance to reclaim his throne on Teeja Sur—a company his Punjabi music lover dad has built and nurtured!

Seems funny? Well, it might! But trust me; this could be a killer season with a ‘Chak De Phatte’ kind of start if the Deols actually barge in to help Pratap Deol and his son!

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chamak The Conclusion Review: Gippy Grewal As Hypothetical Chamkila, Mohit Malik & Manoj Pahwa Are Three Right Notes In This Totally Off-Key Musical!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News