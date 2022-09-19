Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is at the last leg of the show with contestants being tried and tested to the best of their abilities, with stunts getting tougher and tougher each weekend. Amongst all the many favourites who viewers have enjoyed watching performing action-packed stunts, actor Mohit Malik has won hearts as one of the top-notch contenders on the show who has aced each and every stunt.

Every weekend, Mohit entertained viewers with his strong personality and never giving up attitude for any stunt given to him. This weekend which was the semi-finale stunt weekend saw Mohit perform a challenging but dhamakedaar stunt which involved a lot of action. Mohit was seen jumping from pillar to post to eventually win it!

While this particular Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 helicopter stunt looked breathtaking to watch, sharing his personal experience of performing it, Mohit Malik said that it was one of the toughest stunts to perform on the show. He also admitted that it led him to a total blackout post it’s completion. Scroll below to know all he had to say about it.

Recalling the helicopter stunt, Mohit Malik said, “On the day of the stunt I was anyways a bit unwell and on dollo tablets due to feeling feverish. But it was the semi finale stunt shoot day and I knew I had to give the stunt my 100%! The stunt as you’ll could see on television was a massive one. Being thrown from a catapult into the water getting onto a jetski to get to another point where a helicopter took me to another point where I had to eventually jump into the water, was all a very elongated stunt.”

The actor continued, “Though the minute I jumped into the water from the helicopter, my body somehow went into shock and I could not remember how I did the stunt! I won the stunt, but I had no memory of how I performed it I was taken to the hospital but everything was such a blur that I had no idea about what was happening around me.”

Mohit Malik added, “Quite a few xrays of mine were taken and I was given certain drips, medication and I was made to rest there for a while. Something like this has happened with me for the first time in my life, so it was very shocking! I think that even in the history of Khatron Ke Khiladi something like this would have never happened with anybody where they were not able to remember the stunt. It was a very different experience and something my body had never been through.”

