Actor Mohit Malik is known for his work in the TV industry. The ‘Doli Armaano Ki’ actor opens up on how his mental strength and faith are helping him to perform stunts on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Mohit says: “I am a spiritual person, and I believe that it helps me with the power to conquer my obstacles, overcome my inhibitions and complete the tasks.”

He also shares about his fear of heights and how he manages to overcome it while doing stunts.

The 38-year-old actor adds: “I am scared of heights, but this is a challenge and I plan on completing every task. I hope to have enough strength to prevail over my fears and come out as a winner.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12‘ will start from July 2 on Colors.

Mohit Malik was previously in the news when he spoke about OTT and shared: “OTT has become such a huge content viewing medium in the last 2 years which has not only benefited the audience, but us actors too as the opportunities with rising web shows and web films for us have become immense.”

“The content on OTT is also very different compared to what I have worked on in television shows. It’s more free flowing and there is more scope to tell stories without restrictions of any kind.”

“While TV has always been my homeground, as an actor being a part of new mediums is very important for me to showcase my versatility. I feel that OTT will give me an extra push to try out things I have never done before, and that itself is going to help me enhance my acting abilities to the best I can”, adds Mohit.

