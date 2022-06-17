Just two weeks more for the premiere of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. From Shivangi Joshi to Mr Faisu, the upcoming reality show’s contestant list for this season has left us all excited.

However, right before the show premiered it’s now making headlines for a contestant’s elimination. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know who we are talking about here.

According to the latest report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi who was a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 has been eliminated from the show.

According to an Instagram post that’s now spreading like wildfire on the internet, Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated from Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 during the third week. Now that’s an absolute shocker. However, the viral post also claims that though Joshi has been eliminated she will return back to the show as a wildcard contestant.

It is to be noted that, there has been no actual confirmation from the makers of the show as of yet. However, if these rumours are true then it’s a big disappointment for the actress’ fans.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by khatron ke khiladi 12 (@khatronkekhiladi12.tazakhabarr)

Not just Joshi, earlier reports had claimed that Erika Packard was also eliminated from the show as she had failed to complete her tasks. However, even that hasn’t been confirmed yet. This confirmation will only be revealed once the show goes on air which is on 2nd July.

Apart from Joshi, KKK’s list of contestants includes, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair.

What are your thoughts on the post talking about Shivangi Joshi’s elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, do you think it’s true? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

