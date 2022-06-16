Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shoot kick-started a few weeks ago and celebrity contestants are increasing the fans’ excitement with their reels and fun videos. Just like last year host Rohit Shetty along with the whole team flew down to South Africa for the stunt-based reality show. Until now things were going smooth but as per the latest reports one of the contestants who is also a top TV actress is said to be throwing tantrums and the team is finding it really difficult to manage her and her demands.

The latest season of KKK has an amazing mix of contestants from TV and social media, which includes, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Chetna Pande, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu, Shivangi Joshi, Tushar Kalia, and Aneri Vajani. Meanwhile, the first promo was recently shared online and it was announced that the show will premiere on July 2.

As per reports by Bollywood Life, one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants has been throwing tantrums due to which the team is finding it difficult to manage things. A source close to the show told the entertainment portal that the actress has been making demands regarding her food and has even asked for a separate commute.

The source close to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shared, “She is becoming very difficult to manage. She is somehow unhappy about everything around her. Her specialized food demands are getting crazier, she wants her own separate commute for various stunt spots, while everybody is scheduled to travel together.”

The portal has also revealed that due to her attitude, other contestants have also distanced themselves from her. “Perhaps it is her attitude that she needs special and extra attention compared to the others that is responsible for others distancing themselves from her. Not sure how she will survive the reality show since it is the strength and support that one gets from peers that help you see through the challenges of the game,” the insider said.

The channel also spoke to a different source from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team and they made some more shocking revelations saying that her demands started even before they reached South Africa.

Meanwhile, the source says that for them every contestant is equal, no matter how popular they are but they’ll treat everyone similarly. However, the team can’t provide special attention to a certain contestant as it’ll be unfair to others.

The insider further reveals how host Rohit Shetty is dealing with her tantrums, “Rohit is very calm and patient as a person. And for Khatron Ke Khiladi, he is not just the host but also a big brother and mentor to the contestants whom he pushes to try harder and overcome their fears. But while he has been keeping away from commenting on what is going on, if these tantrums continue, the actress is sure to get a nice hearing from Rohit, who knows how to shake people out of their imaginary bubbles and show them the reality that they are there for on his sets.”

The report didn’t take anybody’s name and in the meantime let us know in the comments who do you think the actress is?

