A lot of noise was made when Raj Kundra was arrested in the pornography case. Shilpa Shetty’s husband is out on bail but he has been allegedly involved in the creation and distribution of adult content and may face charges due to the same. But Sunil Pal had instead laid his target on Manoj Bajpayee and slammed the actor over the content in The Family Man. Scroll below for details.

The second season of The Family Man had multiple complicated relationships. Manoj aka Srikant’s wife (played by Priyamani) was in an extra-marital affair. On the other hand, his minor daughter was involved in a romantic relationship too.

Reacting to it all, Sunil Pal told the media, “What has happened was bound to happen, it was necessary (referring to Raj Kundra’s arrest). I say this because the bade log are taking advantage of no censorship on the digital platforms, and making shows with explicit scenes and offensive language. However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is, I have never seen a more badtameez and gira hua insaan.”

Sunil Pal went on and added, “You (Manoj) are part of a show (The Family Man) where the wife is having an affair, the minor daughter is talking about her boyfriend, and the young son is behaving older than his age. Is this what a family looks like? They have now kept people wondering what happened in Lonavala. What have you left to show?”

Meanwhile, Sunil Pal even recently opened on Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui over doing “vulgar comedy.”

Munawar Faruqui was also recently being bashed over his joke on Justin Bieber’s face paralysis.

