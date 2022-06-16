Varun Dhawan who debuted in the film industry in 2012 film Student Of The Year has successfully created his own niche and gained a massive fan following over the years. Currently, the actor who is super excited for his upcoming release JugJugg Jeeyo, says nobody in the industry knows about the box office trends. Neither trade nor any producers have knowledge about it. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The upcoming film which is touted as a comedy-drama is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor alongside Manish Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

The cast of JugJugg Jeeyo is leaving no stones unturned to promote their film. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan spoke about the film and also shared his opinion about box office trends. On the other hand, the actor jokingly says that Kiara Advani is a keen follower of trends.

Talking about the same, JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan says, “I want to say this on camera that ‘Nobody knows sh*t’ about trends and what works and what doesn’t at the box office. Let’s be honest, I don’t think the trade knows anything. I don’t know that even the most successful producers know or directors, there’s nothing. Nobody knows anything.”

Even, Kiara Advani agrees with him and says, “What are these trends? There are no trends. Nobody knows what’s working, no one knows. There’s no formula to this.”

In the same conversation, Varun Dhawan also spoke about his favourite South directors, “SS Rajamouli sir is on top of the list. Then there are so many like Surinder Reddy is great, the director who made F3 (Anil Ravipudi) he’s got great comedy. The director of Pushpa (Sukumar) is amazing. There was a film which I had actually loved at one point. It’s a Malayalam film called Premam. It’s such a beautiful film, it’s directed by Alphonse Puthren and we were very close to actually doing that film. I and Alphonse met. He’s a superb guy but something happened, we never could it could never materialize. I think there’s tremendous talent over there (South) in makers and writers and something should come, a collaboration happens, nicely, it’ll be great.”

