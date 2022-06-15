Prajakta Koli popularly known as ‘Mostlysane’ is an internet sensation and within a few years, she gained a lot of followers and won many hearts with her amazing content. After making content for YouTube, Koli is all set to make her big-screen debut in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Meanwhile, we came across an old interview of Prajakta, where she spoke about her interning days.

Before her upcoming film, she was earlier part of a short film, Khayali Pulao along with a Netflix series Mismatched. Talking about her latest film, it stars, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor and Manish Paul in key roles.

Back in 2020, Prajakta Koli sat for an interview with Pinkvilla for their segment ‘Woman Up’, where she spoke about the time when she interned for a radio station. However, during the conversation, the YouTuber revealed how she was mistreated. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Talking about the same, Prajakta Koli said, “I wasn’t allowed to sit at the same table as employees and eat lunch. I had reached a point where I went from loving radio to absolutely hating the guts out of that platform because I was just like, main gaadi mein baithe hi radio band kar deti thi.”

“I used to turn the radio off and that’s when I knew that something is off because radio was my passion, I always wanted to be a radio jockey since I was in 6th grade then I decided. Maine kaha agar waha se, for so many years if I can love radio and then in a year I start hating it then something is wrong it’s not making sense,” she added.

Further in the interview, Prajakta Koli spoke about the criticism she received when she initially started her journey as a YouTuber. She confessed, “It only bothered me for the first few months. Shuruat ke do-din mahine it really bothered me. Criticism I could still take but hate, when I used to get hate, I was like I don’t know how to deal with this.”

