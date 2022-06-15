Prominent small screen star Karanvir Bohra who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp finds himself embroiled in a dispute. The actor has been booked by Mumbai Police for allegedly duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 Crore. As per reports, it is being said that the actor and his wife Teejay Sidhu had promised the lady to return her amount with interest but they failed to do so. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Before Lock Upp, KB has been part of shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin along with a few reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss and many more.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as reported by ANI, a woman claims Karanvir Bohra took Rs 1.99 Crore from her and promised to return the amount with 2.5% interest. Although he returned Rs 1 Crore the woman asserts that the actor along with his wife Teejay Sidhu hasn’t paid her the remaining money.

The news agency tweeted, “Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS”

The tweet further reads, “The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station.”

Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

While on Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra had revealed that he was in a massive dept and there are various cases registered against him. Talking with other contestants, he had said, “I am down in the worst debt of my life. Matlab main dhus chuka hoon, waisa waala sir bhi bahar nahi mera. I at least have 3-4 cases on me for not paying money back. From 2015 to now, whatever work I take up is only to return the money or pay back my debts. I feel so sorry for myself and for my family, what am I giving them. Agar meri jagah koi aur hota toh he would have committed suicide. If it would have not been for Teejay, mom, dad and my kids, I don’t know what I would have done. For me, this show is a lifeline.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Writer Crampton Brophy Sentenced For Actually Murdering Husband!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram