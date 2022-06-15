It’s been over 13 years and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to tickle our funny bones. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and others, the show still remains amongst the top scores when it comes to Indian television TRP charts. With so much achievement already in kitty over the years, the show is all set to hit the benchmark of 3500 episodes. Recently, producer Asit Kumarr Modi made a big revelation ahead of a big milestone.

As we all know, Taarak Mehta show isn’t just a sitcom anymore but a daily dose of stress buster for many. Apart from TRP charts, the show is highly popular on social media through memes and short funny clips. Not just that but a few months back, an animated series too was announced. With all these things making noise, the producer has now revealed taking it to another level.

During his recent Lucknow, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “Our videos trend on social media, we have 13 million subscribers, we are most searched show on Alexa, we have an animation show …Chhota Chashma for kids, and like in Hollywood, we are creating an entire universe with gaming, jingles, nursery rhymes, film and more,” reports Hindustan Times.

Talking about the show further, he said, “Since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaa Chashma (2008) started there has been a lot of change in the thinking of the audience. So, for us, the challenge is very big and we can’t change overnight. So, we are evolving slowly. We need to understand that appointment viewing on television is changing and people are shifting towards OTT and digital where they can watch and binge at ease. I am hopeful, TV will change but slowly.”

For those who don’t know, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will mark its 14th year on the 28th of July. As of now, it has completed 3484 episodes.

