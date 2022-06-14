We all have been waiting for Dayaben to reach Gokuldham society with a bated breath in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And the moment that we have all been waiting for is here. The makers have released a new promo of the show where Mayur Vakani who happens to be Daya’s brother has come to the society with his sister and everyone is waiting for her to get down from the car including Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal. Do y’all think Disha Vakani is back or do the makers have got another twist for all the fans?

Disha played the role of Daya in TMKOC and the actress went on maternity leave in 2017 and ever since then has been missing on the show. Recently the actress welcomed a second child with her husband and her brother Mayur confirmed the baby news and her return to the show soon. So, is she finally coming back to Gokuldham or the makers are just bluffing with the fans yet again?

Now, sharing the new promo on their Instagram handle, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers captioned the video, “The door has opened and the much-awaited return is only a few seconds away😍You don’t want to miss this!”

Who do y’all think is getting out of the car? Is it going to be Disha Vakani’s Dayaben?

Reacting to the promo, a user on Instagram commented, “Heartfelt waiting for Jethalal 😢” Another user commented, “Don’t play with emotion of fans” A third user commented, “ethalal ko firse dukhi nahi dekh skte😢😥💔 derr lg raha h agge ky hoga woska hal jb pata chalega daya nahi ayi h😰😰” A fourth user commented, “Sale pgal bnate hai koi daya nhi ayi hai sale.”

What are your thoughts on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers teasing Dayaben’s entry on the show? Tell us in the comments below if you think Disha Vakani is coming back to the show.

