Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shooting recently kicked off in Cape Town, South Africa and looking at the contestant lineup, it is just creating curiosity among fans. As everyone wants to see their favourite stars in action, the majority of them are already entertaining their admirers with reels. Among all the celebs, Mr Faisu and Shivangi Joshi’s videos are getting a lot of attention, looking at the clips, fans now want to see them collaborate on more projects.

For the unversed, Joshi became popular with her character Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. On the same show, her chemistry with Mohsin Khan was so amazing that fans speculated that they were actually dating. On the other hand, Faisu, who is a content creator often makes headlines for his bond with her KKK12 co-contestant, Jannat Zubair.

Coming back to the topic, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Mr Faisu and Shivangi Joshi fans are going gaga over their collaboration on reels. The actress shared a clip where the two can be seen grooving on, Tu Mera Sanam. They even shared a video where they’re seen lip-syncing on the title track of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Main Hoon Na.

Reacting to Mr Faisu and Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram reels, fans are demanding more and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Finally hayeee FAISAL X SHIVANGI awwweeeiiii najar na lage both are looking sooooo cute together,” another wrote, “YOU TWO ARE SUCH ADORABLE BEANS,” a third user wrote, “Soo wanted u two to post a reel together on,” a fourth user commented, “FINALLY MOST AWAITED REEL HERE.”

Meanwhile, a fan joked, “@jannatzubair29 @khan_mohsinkhan le these two from corner* ek bar mile hum batayenge kiska intezar hai,” another wrote, “Ab i want @khan_mohsinkhan u also post a throwback reel with jannat.”

Apart from Mr Faisu and Shivangi Joshi, other Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants include, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Kanika Mann, Jannat Zubair, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik and Chetna Pande.

