It is no surprise that Television actors enjoy a more loyal fanbase than most Bollywood stars. Whether it is Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill or Rubina Dilaik, their social media interaction speaks volumes for their followers. But do you have any idea on how much these beauties charge for promotions on their Instagram handles? Scroll below for all the details.

Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Rubina Dilaik to Hina Khan – check out details of per post pay that these top TV actresses earn:

Tejasswi Prakash (5.9 Million)

The Naagin 6 actress is not only ruling the Television world right now but also Instagram earnings. Tejasswi Prakash witnessed a massive boost in her following after Bigg Boss 15 win. She is now bombarded with endorsements and earns a whopping 10-13 lakhs per Instagram post.

Hina Khan (16.9 Million)

The craze for Hina Khan has not just been restricted to Television but is spread across Cannes now. The actress made her second appearance at the film festival and is making a lot of noise all over. She has a 16.9 million strong Instagram family and charges Rs 12-13 lakhs for a post on the social media platform.

Rubina Dilaik (8.1 Million)

Her victory in Bigg Boss 14 made it clear that she is a fan favourite. Rubina Dilaik has been breaking stereotypes ever since and teaching her fans to be comfortable with their body. Her weight issues post Covid recovery have quite been a talk of town. It is said that she charges 7-8 lakhs for a post on Instagram.

Shehnaaz Gill (11.5 Million)

She made herself India ki Shehnaaz Gill from being Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif. Her raw and real nature attracted millions of fans and they root for her during her thick and thin. She is also a brand favourite and takes home Rs 6-8 lakhs for a promotional post.

Jasmin Bhasin (6.7 Million)

Jasmin Bhasin also enjoyed massive hype after Bigg Boss 14. Her posts with Aly Goni often go viral on social media. Owing to all the craze, Jasmin Bhasin gets paid a sum of 6-7 lakhs for one post.

Rashami Desai (5.5 Million)

Everyone who has followed TV has been a fan of Rashami Desai at some point. She’s been really versatile with her choice of projects, starting from dance shows to daily soaps and reality shows. She was recently even seen on The Khatra Khatra Khatra Show. 4-5 lakhs is her fee for a promotional post!

