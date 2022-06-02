Kundali Bhagya fans, today we bring you bad news and good news. Starting with the bad news, the show’s lead Dheeraj Dhoopar has now finally decided to quit the show after five whole years. Coming to the good news, actor Shakti Arora will now enter as the new lead in the Shraddha Arya starrer.

Advertisement

Dheeraj has bagged a massive fan following after starring as the lead Karan Luthra in the show which also stars TV actress Shraddha Arya. The show is a spin off series of Kumkum Bhagya which starred Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Advertisement

According to reports by TOI, Dheeraj Dhoopar is exiting Kundali Bhagya after five years and the reason for it is he wishes to explore new projects. The reports claim that the Dhoopar‘s parting from the show has been mutual with the makers.

Talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit from Kundali Bhagya, a source told Etimes, “Yes, Dheeraj has decided to move on. It was a fruitful association and a good one as long as it lasted. We wish him good luck in his future endeavours. We are glad to have Shakti on board with us to play the new hero. We are working on the storyline to accommodate the change.”

Dheeraj’s exit from the show is indeed sad. But Shakti Arora’s entry into it has sparked some excitement. However, whether Shakti is set to enter as a new hero or will be stepping into the shoes of Dheeraj to play Karan Luthra in the show is yet to be known. The reports are yet to be confirmed by the makers.

Arora was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka alongside Drashti Dhami.

Dheeraj Dhoopar or Shakti Arora, who is the best fit for Kundali Bhagya’s Karan Luthra? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Did Sourabh Raaj Jain Just Take A Dig Saying Rohit Shetty’s Show Is Scripted? Says “#ContentKeKhiladi Works”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram