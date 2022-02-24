Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar Pays Tribute To His Idol Shah Rukh Khan By Doing This Heartwarming Thing!

It has been lately observed that actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who is known for his style statement is offering a variety of style elements on his show Kundali Bhagya. He is leaving no opportunities for the audience to miss out on his sense of fashion. His outfits lately have been in perfect sync with his character in the show and the current fashion trend. Some of his outfits on the show have been fashionably bold but have been successful style statements. In a recent update heartthrob, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen in exactly the same looking outfit like what SRK had worn in Om Shanti Om. Yes, we are talking about the checkered suit. This is not only a style statement by Dheeraj but also a heartfelt dedication to his idol SRK.

Dheeraj has always spoken his heart out when it comes to his admiration for his idol “SRK“. Very recently he also declared that he has not yet had a fan moment in his life as he has not yet met SRK personally. Dheeraj believes that SRK is definitely an extremely witty person but is also a very stylish actor. Dheeraj feels that one of the main reasons for him becoming an actor is no one else but SRK. He also feels that it is not just him but unknowingly many actors from our current generation have been inspired by SRK in some or other way.

Dheeraj is always known for his sense of style and fashion and keeps getting requests from his fans globally for style tips. And now he is making it a point to offer a variety of looks in his show. We are sure that his fans and followers will definitely enjoy this moment.

