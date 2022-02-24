It has been almost a month since Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 ended with Tejasswi Prakash becoming the winner of the season and her partner Karan Kundrra being a runner up. However, it seems Abhijit Bichukale is not done with mocking Karan. Scroll down to know more.

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Bichukale entered the house as a wild card contestant. His entry came at a time when equations in the house were changing rapidly. He was seen picking up fights with Teja, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and other contestants in the house. He often gets reprimanded by host Salman.

Now Abhijith Bichukale took to Twitter and took a dig at Karan Kundrra. He asked whether jobless Karan would like to work for him in a commercial for ‘pede’ and he would pay Rs 150 as remuneration. Bichukale wrote, “Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga.”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga — Abhijit Bichukale (@AbhiBichukale) February 23, 2022

Karan Kundrra is yet to respond to his tweet. Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are madly in love with each other and painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. Teja is currently busy with Naagin 6 and could not spend time with her man but Karan made sure that the two spend quality time with each other.

Both Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi was often spotted on the sets of Naagin 6. Now Karan also got busy with his music videos in Goa, and his ladylove Tejasswi is missing her boyfriend. A video went viral wherein the actress was seen giving a shocking reaction after learning that Karan will take more than 2-3 days and won’t be returning soon. She is heard telling the paps to inform Karan to stay in Goa and never to return. To which the paps suggested Teja go to Goa and meet him.

Tejasswi Prakash then expressed her helplessness due to her commitment to Naagin 6 shoot thus won’t be able to travel.

