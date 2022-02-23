Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s Entry In Kangana Ranaut’s Show Results In Meme-Mela
Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui’s Entry In Kangana Ranaut’s Show Results In Meme-Mela ( Photo Credit – Munawar Faruqui, Ashneer Grover / Instagram )

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set to appear in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the web show, which will premiere on ALT Balaji and MX player, will see 16 controversial contestants. The first 3 confirmed contestants of Lock Upp are TV actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar, and Poonam Pandey.

Ever since the promo of the comedian dropped on the web, netizens are having a field day. It’s been a meme fest owing to the comedian’s past ‘collab’ with Kangana Ranaut.

A user said, “Munawwar & Kangana are both on the same show. Bhakts were last heard crowdfunding to buy a bigger JCB for Sanjay Raut.” Another even posted Ashneer Grover’s snap from Shark Tank India and asked him, “Bhai tu kya kar raha hai.”

Another said, “Oooo godddd!!! Its actually happening … One should NEVER SAY NEVER btw . Lmao after watching samaya’s stories … This guy ! . But it’s actually true . If Munawar × kangana Then emiway × krshna not a big deal #KKundrraSquad #TeJran Watch this u will rofl!”

One user even lauded Ekta Kapoor for bringing them together for the TRP. The Tweet read, “Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp.”

Check out a few tweets here!

Meanwhile, in his latest interview, Munawar said his stay in the show with jailer Kangana Ranaut is going to be a ‘give and take’ situation. He told Indian Express, “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation.”

Munawar, who’s often being mired in controversies, believes that there’s nothing wrong in being a controversial person. Further adding he said, ““Firstly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion),”

