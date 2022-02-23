Comedian Munawar Faruqui is all set to appear in Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp. Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the web show, which will premiere on ALT Balaji and MX player, will see 16 controversial contestants. The first 3 confirmed contestants of Lock Upp are TV actress Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar, and Poonam Pandey.

Ever since the promo of the comedian dropped on the web, netizens are having a field day. It’s been a meme fest owing to the comedian’s past ‘collab’ with Kangana Ranaut.

A user said, “Munawwar & Kangana are both on the same show. Bhakts were last heard crowdfunding to buy a bigger JCB for Sanjay Raut.” Another even posted Ashneer Grover’s snap from Shark Tank India and asked him, “Bhai tu kya kar raha hai.”

Another said, “Oooo godddd!!! Its actually happening … One should NEVER SAY NEVER btw . Lmao after watching samaya’s stories … This guy ! . But it’s actually true . If Munawar × kangana Then emiway × krshna not a big deal #KKundrraSquad #TeJran Watch this u will rofl!”

One user even lauded Ekta Kapoor for bringing them together for the TRP. The Tweet read, “Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp.”

People on Twitter today either bashing Kangana or Munawwar.

Meanwhile Ekta Kapoor – pic.twitter.com/jIcXd2KL07 — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) February 22, 2022

Kangana Ranaut x Munawar Faruqui is something one wouldn't have imagined even in wildest dreams 😭 https://t.co/VHoMD5nogY — Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) February 22, 2022

People outraging about Munawar joining Kangana's show understand that your support won't pay his bills, he needs money to do the things. I have earlier said you all the keyboard warriors won't pay a dime if he needs in dire conditions, at the end of the day he is "professional". https://t.co/7yKI4ZHf4p — BaBu  (@Babu90_) February 22, 2022

Some say Kangana is opportunist But end of the day Money that matters 😂 — Anil Cherukara (@Anilcherukara) February 22, 2022

Such a smart move by Ekta Kapoor to bring #MunawarFaruqui and Kangana Ranaut together for the TRP for the new show Lock Upp. — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) February 22, 2022

Leftist after hearing Kangana is working with #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/h68fbhYk60 — FaaiX (@faaiz_khalil) February 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in his latest interview, Munawar said his stay in the show with jailer Kangana Ranaut is going to be a ‘give and take’ situation. He told Indian Express, “If someone believes in ideologies, they would also believe that we live in a democratic country. We all have the freedom of speech and to put across our beliefs. If one expects to be heard and their opinions respected, they too would have to do the same. It’s going to be a give and take situation.”

Munawar, who’s often being mired in controversies, believes that there’s nothing wrong in being a controversial person. Further adding he said, ““Firstly, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in being controversial. It only means that people did not hear your side of the story, or maybe you were taken out of context. I never wanted to be a part of controversies. I never went and told the media my statement to cause some bawaal (commotion),”

