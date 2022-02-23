Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki actress Nisha Rawal is all set to be locked up inside the jail of Kangana Ranaut in the reality show Lock Upp. She talks about the entry of her estranged husband and actor Karan Mehra in the show.

She replied: “I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have.”

Nisha Rawal had alleged that she had faced domestic abuse while being in a relationship with Karan Mehra.

Speculations are rife that Karan Mehra would want to be a part of the show and will definitely try to prove his point and not be caught on the backfoot if there are any fresh allegations levelled against him by Nisha Rawal.

However, she is ready to face all the challenges and not apprehensive about any situation or facing her ex-husband.

“I am here on Lock Upp on my own and I am not afraid of anybody except for failure,” Nisha added.

The fearless reality show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut will have 16 contestants who will compete for basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title.

It will stream from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

