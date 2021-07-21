Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in a p*rn racket case came as a shock to many. Police claim that he was alert on what actions could be taken against him if he was caught and has a plan B in place to keep his business going. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Mumbai Crime Branch claims that he is the key conspirator among the 11 arrests they made in connection to the case. He has allegedly lured several women into acting in p*rnographic movies under the false pretext of offering them roles in web series. The movies were published on an app named Hotshots.

Advertisement

Moreover, Raj Kundra also had a plan B if his app is shut down due to any reason. Kundra and his business partner Pradeep Bakshi, who is based in the UK, had a discussion about the plan on WhatsApp group ‘H Accounts, which is now acquired by the Mumbai Crime Branch. As pe ABP Live, the chats reveal that they had another app that would stream videos live and it was named ‘Bollyfame’.

The alleged WhatsApp chats were received by the police while investigating Kundra’s former personal assistant Umesh Kamat who is also the representative of Kenrin Production House in India. The WhatsApp chats revealed that the ‘Bollyfame’ app will be ready in 2-3 weeks.

Here’s the glimpse of WhatsApp chats between Raj Kundra and Umesh Kamat:

Kundra – It’s great that we prepared for Bollyfame

Kamat – Will come to the office and talk, we should remove all bold content till then

Kundra – I doubt they will remove ALTBalaji content.

Kamat – it’s not that serious. They will just ask to remove objectionable content

Take a look at the photos below:

As per the report, Mumbai Crime Branch had learned through their sources that Kundra was preparing to stop the shooting of p*rn and get live streaming from models and actresses and was going to do it on the Bolllyfame.

Must Read: Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty’s Luxurious Seaside Rs 100 Crore Bungalow ‘Kinara’ Reflects The Grand Life The Couple Lives

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube