Raj Kundra has been in the headlines ever since he was arrested and charged for the creation and publishing/distribution of p*rnographic content on various mobile apps. Since then, several struggling actresses and models have also share instances of experiencing the came by him. Now, YouTuber Puneet Kaur has also spoken about receiving DMs from the accused.

Taking to social media, Kaur revealed that Raj had once sent her a direct message with a link to Hotshots. Read on to know all the YouTuber had to say about it below.

Taking to her Instagram stories, YouTuber Puneet Kaur shared a snapshot of Raj Kundra in the news and wrote on it, “Brooo do you OGS remember our verified DM video where he reached out to me for hotshots!?!? Im deaaad.” In her following story, along with a picture of Raj’s news featuring on television, she continued writing, “I can’t even WTF this mans was really luring people -we literally thought it was spam when he sent that DM to me!? Jesus Christ man rot in jail.”

In her following stories, Puneet Kaur also shared excerpts of the video in question where she questions if the DMs she received were fake or not. In the video, she and two others can be seen discussing the DMs and wondering if Raj Kundra’s account had been hacked. In the clip, we hear one of the guys say, “This man has had a midlife crisis, probably, messing with girls to go to Hotshots.com to do something strange, I don’t know.” After googling the website, the other guy is heard saying, “I think his account got hacked,” as the first man notes, “That would be giving him the benefit of the doubt.”

Late Monday night, the news broke that the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. The businessman has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. As per a statement by the Mumbai Police commissioner, Raj appears to be the key conspirator in the creation of p*rnographic films and their publishing.

