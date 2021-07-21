Rakhi Sawant is one Bollywood celebrity who reacts to anything and everything under the sun. From the government to celebrity happenings – the beauty never misses a chance to entertain her fans. After Poonam Pandey and Mika Singh, Rakhi is reacting to Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest for making p*rnographic content.

Rakhi is often papped on her coffee runs and interacts with the media on an almost everyday basis.

Rakhi Sawant revealed to the paps that she couldn’t believe the news of Raj Kundra’s arrest and that someone’s trying to malign Shilpa Shetty’s name in the industry. “Doston, kya aapko nahi lagta ki Shilpa ji ne itna hard work kiya hai Bollywood mein aur unka koi naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (Friends, do you not think that Shilpa ji has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her),” she said.

Rakhi Sawant continued and added, “Main maan hi nahi sakti ki Raj Kundra ji ne aisa kuch bhi kiya hoga. Raj Kundra ji ek izzatdaar insaan hai, humari Shilpa Shetty ji ke husband hai, hume unko respect karni chahiye. Woh ek businessman hai, koi unko blackmail kar raha hai aur humari Shilpa Shetty ji ka naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty).”

The reality TV star got emotional and said that people should be ashamed of maligning a family for money and said, “Mujhe rona aa jaata hai aise sab cheezon mein, ki koi achchi zindagi jeene ki koshish kar raha hai aur unhe jeene nahi diya jaa raha hai (I feel like crying when I hear such things, that someone is trying to lead a good life and they are not being allowed to).”

