Raj Kundra Is The 'Mastermind' Behind The Se*-Racket? Poonam Pandey Reportedly Files A Case In Bombay High Court

“It’s a dark, dark world out there” is what people usually think of Bollywood & that’s true to some extent. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest last night only added to the same thought. He was taken into custody for producing pornography and distributing them via mobile applications.

The reports also state him as the ‘key conspirator’ related to this controversy. It all started when Mumbai Crime Branch investigated a call involving a Mumbai resident and a porn mafia from the Middle East. All of this led to 9 arrests from 2 FIRs. This investigation also revealed how some of the not-so-well-known actors are forced into shooting pornographic content.

Not just this, these videos are reportedly distributed through paid mobile applications & that’s how the so-called gang operated. Now, according to a PeepingMoon report, model-cum-actress Poonam Pandey has reportedly “accused Raj of being the mastermind of the entire pornography business in India.”

The same report also states that she has already filed a case in Bombay High Court going against Raj Kundra & his associates. Raj has been arrested under the IPC sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays).

Twitterati is now reacting in considerable numbers to the row. Not just reacting, but many have found out old tweets from Raj Kundra’s handle that spoke about p*rn and are making it viral. The tweet read, “Ok so here go’s P*rn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??” he tweeted on March 29, 2012.

