The world was shocked last night when businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly being a pivotal part of making p*rnographic films and publishing them through some apps. The arrest came after a 6-month long investigation that was initiated after a woman complained back in February this year.

As per the statement released by Mumbai Police, they have enough evidence against Raj Kundra to prove he is a main part of the conspiracy. The case according to reports was filed by a woman who approached Malwani police station in Mumbai on February 4. She alleged several things about Kundra and the police on the basis of her FIR gave the case to the Crime Branch to investigate.

Twitterati is now reacting in huge numbers to the row. Not just reacting, but many have found out old tweets from Raj Kundra’s handle that spoke about p*rn and are making it viral. The tweet read, “Ok so here go’s P*rn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??” he tweeted on March 29, 2012.

Raj Kundra’s other tweet on the issue came in May. “India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching p*rn and P*rn stars are becoming actors….!” he posted on May 3, 2012.

Reacting to the arrest a Twitterati wrote, “Not at all shocked with arrest of Raj Kundra —husband of Shilpa Shetty. Bollywood today has almost collapsed—financially—what you see is only a facade. P*rn & semi p*rn on mobile apps is bringing in huge revenues; many more too have gotten into p*rn production.”

One even questions why wife Shilpa Shetty never confronted Raj Kundra if this is true, “Raj Kundra was arrested for making P*rn films. How come Shilpa Shetty never knew about this?. If she knew, why she remained silent over her husband’s exploitive business? Was she the business partner too?” Below are a few reactions compiled:

Hope this arrest is not temporary, may agencies go deep

