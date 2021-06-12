In what can be called a shocking twist of the tale, p*rn star Dakota Skye, who was trolled online after posing topless at a George Floyd mural, found dead in her Los Angeles motorhome on Wednesday. The 27-year-old star’s real name was Lauren Kaye Scott and the cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

The P*rn star, who was a California resident, faced massive backlash online over a picture to her now-deleted Instagram page. The picture showed the woman flashing the camera at the Santa Barbara mural of George Floyd, who was killed by the police last year. Her post created a huge buzz online. She even expressed her frustration at becoming the target of abusive online trolls.

According to The US Sun, Dakota Skye was discovered dead in her Los Angeles motorhome by her unnamed husband, and personal struggles in her private life had plagued her. Her friends took to Instagram to mourn her sad demise.

The p*rn star had posted the controversial picture on May 4. She had captioned the picture as “Happy #GeorgeFloyd dat in #santabarbara <3 #dakotaskye equality&fair treatment for all. Dope mural.” Her picture didn’t go down well with many as many slammed her for posing t*pless in front of the mural, reports The Toronto Sun.

A furious user commented on her post, “This is some serious disrespectful bull**t Lauren,” while another user wrote, “Wtf what does flashing have to do with George Floyd death”. However, she tried to defend herself by claiming that she was “celebrating BAD cops being checked with abusing their authority against human beings… hello. No human being should die getting arrested.”

Dakota Skye has been in news for several controversial reasons in the past.

