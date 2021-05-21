Radhika Apte has come a long way in her acting career. Thanks to lots of Indie stuff and some good Bollywood projects, the actress established her place in the Indian film industry. And then, there’s her and Netflix’s superhit connection that no one can deny. Apart from her stand-out work, we don’t often see her indulging in the negative limelight. Unfortunately, there’s one instance when her nude video was leaked from Parched which gain her unwanted attention.

Apparently, Radhika’s n*de video was leaked and went viral all over the internet. It all happened much before the film hit theatres in India. The scene got leaked from a digital print after its premiere at 2015’s Toronto International Film Festival. Well, it did give a lot of ‘publicity’ to the film, for which the makers didn’t ask for.

Radhika Apte is proud to be part of a film like Parched, but unfortunately, she is often remembered for her n*de scene rather than her performance.

Talking to Grazia magazine, Radhika Apte shared how her life got affected after Parched’s ‘infamous’ n*de leaked video. “When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognized me from the images,” she said.

Radhika further added about why she was glad to be part of Parched by quoting, “I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face.”

