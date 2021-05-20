The second wave of Coronavirus pandemic continues to claim lives as people are still struggling to find a hospital bed and medical oxygen. Now popular playback singer Arjit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time, passed away.

Bollywood playback singer’s mother breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata. Reportedly, she tested negative of COVID-19 on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Wednesday. Scroll down to know more.

As per News 18 report, authorities at the medical facility has issued a statement after Arjit Singh’s mother passed away on Wednesday night. The statement read, “She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night.”

The singer’s 52-year-old mother was admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata on May 6. Actress Swastika Mukherjee took to social media to inform that she is seeking blood donors for the singer’s mother. She wrote, “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls, contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS.”

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee too took to social media to share the news and urged his followers to come forward and donate blood for Singh’s mother. He wrote, “#Copied. Need A donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha.”

Arjit Singh recently shared a post on Facebook where he expressed his gratitude to healthcare personnel for leading the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged his fans and followers to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients. He wrote, “Salute to those who are fighting Covid-19 from the front but apart from them the way you all are helping each other with food, oxygen, beds, etc, so much love from me. I request you all who are eligible to donate blood plasma. A lot of people especially those with thalassemia are fighting with life right now. This is all we can do for them.”

