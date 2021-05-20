Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is a veteran of Indian cinema who has not just delivered some gems in Bollywood, but also in the South. Having films like Rangeela, Sarkar and Kaun to his credit, the filmmaker experienced a rough phase in between. The debate that RGV has lost his charm took the centre stage, and criticism came to his way in abundance.

Advertisement

Most recently, Ram Gopal Varma joined Koimoi exclusively as he is gearing up for his film D Company. While talking about that, he also opened up on the criticism that came his way, and also how Satya took shape itself, and no one from the team takes credit for that. Below is all you need to know about the same, and also what the filmmaker exactly has to say.

Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma was asked about the criticism where people said RGV’s charm has faded. He was reminded of the times when Anurag Kashyap on Karan Johar’s chat show said, “RGV was”. Replying to that he said, “See, everyone has a mouth, and everyone has an opinion. I don’t have time for the people who got the time to talk about me. Because I am so busy doing whatever I like and what keeps me excited, I don’t make comments on others. It’s okay, I will not say they shouldn’t say that. That’s their prerogative, and that is their right in a free speaking country.”

Further, he was quizzed if all the criticism he received agitates him to make films like the yesteryear. To this Ram Gopal Varma said, “See no filmmaker on Earth will make a film thinking he is making something bad, it is not like that. Many times I have said this, all my hits are by accident and all bad ones are by intent. Because no one takes credit for a film. If at all, me or Anurag (Kashyap) or Manoj Bajpayee can take credit for Satya, then why couldn’t any of us three repeat that in the last 25 years?”

Ram Gopal Varma continued, “The simple answer is, we also didn’t know how we made it, the film just shaped up. Great films get made, you cannot make them. If I take credit for Satya and I know how to make a good film, then why will I make a bad film.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Hungama 2: Hit Duo Of Paresh Rawal & Priyadarshan Is Coming Straight On OTT To Entertain Us?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube