When Priyadarashan’s Hungama released in 2003, it left all its viewers catching their sides with laughter. Almost two decades later, the director is back with a sequel for the Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav and Shakti Kapoor starrer. As per the latest reports, Hungama 2 won’t head to cinema halls but will release digitally.

Advertisement

You read that right. The makers were keen to release this comedy on the silver screen, but those plans are reportedly out of the window owing to COVID-19. Reports currently state it will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar, and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon. While Rawal and Yadav are the only members retained from the 2003 film, the sequel also features another OG cast member but in a cameo appearance. Read on to know about his character too.

Advertisement

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Priyadarashan’s comedy Hungama 2 are all set to stream their much-awaited film digitally. The site reported that the Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash starrer would premiere directly on Disney+Hotstar. A source told the portal, “The shoot has been wrapped up and the makers have got a lucrative deal from the streaming platform. Things are locked verbally and the producers, Ratan Jain, Chetan Jain and Ganesh Jain, are on the verge of closing the financials.”

This source, who is close to the development of Hungama 2, also informed the entertainment portal that the paperwork and deal are expected to be locked by next week. Adding that an official announcement will be made by team Hotstar, the insider said, “It’s going to be a slate of new Hindi films that the platform will announce. Last year, it was Laxmii, Bhuj, Khuda Hafiz, Sadak 2 and Big Bull. For 2021, they have Bhoot Police and Hungama 2 in their kitty, and are in talks with three more films. An announcement will follow once paper work for all the films is done.”

Talking about the cameo by a member from the first film, it is none other than Akshaye Khanna. Shedding light on Akshaye’s character, the source revealed, “It’s a fun character and will bring the house down with laughter.”

Where would you love to watch Priyadarashan’s Hungama 2 – in theatres or on a streaming platform? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar Was Ready To Sign Not 1 Or 2 But 100 Films With This Director!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube