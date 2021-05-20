Akshay Kumar Was Ready To Sign Not 1 Or 2 But 100 Films With This Director!

Akshay Kumar is a hit machine of Bollywood and is currently the actor with most upcoming projects. But it wasn’t always a smooth ride for the actor. Even the one, who isn’t an ardent follower of Bollywood, would be aware that how Akki has seen multiple rough phases in his career. In today’s piece, we’ll be talking about his comeback in 1999 and how he was ready to sign 100 projects with a director who revamped his glory.

Before Jaanwar came in 1999, Akshay had to go through a series of flops. His demand had declined amongst directors until he met Suneel Darshan. Darshan‘s Jaanwar proved to a hit at the box office and Khiladi was back in his game. Post that, the duo collaborated on multiple projects.

Recently, Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love completed 20 years. Speaking on the special occasion, director Suneel Darshan revealed how Akshay Kumar was ready to sign 100 films with him.

In a chat with SpotboyE, Suneel Darshan said, “After our first movie together, Jaanwar, became a hit, there was a lot of buzz that a lot of stars wanted to work with me. There was some buzz that I had signed an upcoming actor at that time, who was very hot and happening. So, one day Akshay Kumar came to meet me and took me out in his car saying he wanted to talk to me. He said, ‘Why must you approach other actors; I am openly available to you for 100 movies and can sign and give you a contract to this affair’. I told him I don’t need anything of that sort and we need to work together till the time I am comfortable and he is comfortable. The day that we are not, we shall part. After the commitment of 100 movies, we managed to do seven movies together and that is a lot of cinema.”

He further shared without revealing many details, that all isn’t well between him and Akshay and no future collaboration is possible.

