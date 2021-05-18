Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Akshay Kumar is a human being. At the age of 53, the actor is tirelessly working and giving a run for money to youngsters in Bollywood. In the last decade, he has come a long way, especially in terms of box office records. But during this time, Akshay has committed a few mistakes in choosing scripts and rejecting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one of those.

It’s not us spreading any rumours but Akshay had himself confessed to rejecting Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Moreover, he had also said of regretting his decision. It was last year, the actor had graced HT India’s Most Stylish awards. In an event, Khiladi Kumar had confessed he regrets not doing the modern-day classic. It was Ekta Kapoor‘s Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara for which turned down the biopic.

Akshay Kumar had said, “Actually, I regret not doing that film. It was Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. I was offered that film but I opted for Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara. That’s the film I am very guilty of not doing it and not watching also.”

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag stars Farhan Akhtar, Pawan Malhotra, Divya Dutta and Sonam Kapoor in key roles. Released in 2013, the film was a huge box office hit and took Farhan to a whole new level in the actors’ league. It’s also considered one of the best Indian biopics ever made. We wonder what must be going on in Akshay Kumar’s minds after the success of the film?

The film had collected 103.50 crores in India alone and is one of the most praised Indian films to date.

No wonder, Akshay Kumar regrets his decision even after 7 years of its release!

