The quest for vaccines in the country is at its peak. While the citizens are lining up for their doses, the government is making sure that they provide sufficient resources. Farhan Akhtar, recently announced that he has taken his first shot of the vaccine and that he opted for the drive-through centre. But while it did make people aware of the process, the trolls somehow found their way to the post.

In his tweet announcing being vaccinated, Farhan broke down the whole process of drive-through vaccination. But soon a troll called Akhtar a VIP brat and said he got an out of turn chance to get vaccinated. As per the troll, the drive is for 60+ citizens. Farhan in no time decided to school him and gave a befitting reply. Below is all you need to know and also what the actor has to say.

“Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe,” Farhan Akhtar wrote in his tweet announcing getting vaccinated.

The tweet soon went viral, and netizens were quick to question Farhan’s eligibility to get the jab. A netizen tweeted, “Another VIP brat @FarOutAkhtar gets out of turn vaccination at the drive-in reserved for 60+years senior citizens…Either he is 60+, physically challenged that we do not know off, or used his status for vaccination.”

Schooling the troll then and there, 47-year-old Farhan Akhtar wrote, “The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone.”

The drive in is for 45 + .. now do something constructive for society with your time like losing your phone. https://t.co/zLgyhhtQIO — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Toofan actor has been doing his bit to contribute to the country in fighting the battle against the novel coronavirus. He has pledged to donate 1000 food thalis daily in the city of Uttar Pradesh, to families of people affected by the pandemic. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

