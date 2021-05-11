It has been almost a year since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. His last film Dil Bechara has become a treasure for every die-hard fans of the actor. Did you know that some bits of Sushant’s voice had to be dubbed after his untimely demise? Scroll down to know.

Mukesh Chhabra‘s directorial film was an official adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. In the film, Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi played the role of terminal cancer patients. The film received widespread positive reviews.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, director Mukesh Chhabra took help from Ishq FM’s RJ Aditya to dub for some of the scenes in the film. Surprisingly, many who had watched the film couldn’t tell the difference between Sushant’s voice and Aditya’s.

RJ Aditya also spoke about the process of dubbing for Sushant. During a conversation with Miss Malini, he said, “I think how it all started off was after the really shocking and unfortunate death of Sushant. Nobody could have ever thought that would happen. I think after that, there was a bit of voice work left for the movie which Sushant couldn’t do. And the production team of Dil Bechara was looking for people and had tried out various voice actors to do it for them but I guess they hadn’t found one. That’s when someone from Mukesh Chhabra’s office reached out to me and asked me to try out Sushant’s voice. They sent me a voice clip from MS. Dhoni that I was supposed to try. And well, it took me some time because I had never really tried out Sushant’s voice before even though I’ve done many other voices. So, this was the first time I was doing his voice. But as soon as I sent my audition, I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office saying that Mukesh wants to speak to me.”

Talking about preparations, Aditya said, “It took me 2 more days to prep for Sushant’s voice in the movie because it wasn’t just about mimicking his voice, it was about getting the emotions of the character right as well. It wasn’t about lip-syncing it. So I was on video calls with the team asking them if everything was okay and how I can do it better and just to get the entire emotion right.”

The below video reveals where RJ Aditya has given his voice for Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Dil Bechara. Take a look:

